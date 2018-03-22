New payment for veterans awaiting claims

Veterans waiting for compensation claims will be able to access a new payment after measures to reduce suicide cleared parliament.

Families of current and former Defence Force members will get additional support including child care, counselling and household services after legislation passed the upper house on Thursday.

The reforms are part of the government's response to a bipartisan Senate inquiry into veteran suicide, which called for an urgent overhaul of support networks.

A new income support payment for veterans with mental health issues who are unable to work will also be established.

"This will reduce the stress this places on both the veteran and their family in what can be a difficult time," Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester said.

From May 1 there will be a pilot program to support veterans with chronic mental health problems in regional and rural areas.

The new laws will make Defence Force members who served in Japan at the end of World War II and before the British occupation started eligible for a gold card.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.