Rio golden girls seek more sevens history

Two years on from Rio, Australia's rugby sevens golden girls are sharper, stronger, better - and also hell-bent on making history again by claiming inaugural Commonwealth Games gold.

Tim Walsh's eye-catching team of skilled heroines enter the Gold Coast event back on their perch as the world's best team after suffering a post-Olympics hangover last year.

They made Australian fans sit up and take notice in 2016 by blitzing the first Olympic Games tournament for the sport, upsetting arch-rivals New Zealand in a tense, captivating final.

Charlotte Caslick, Ellia Green, Emma Tonegato, Emilee Cherry, Sharni Williams and co became household names and media darlings after their golden success.

Now, Walsh - to finish his impressive stint with the team at next month's Games - says they are even better, and perfectly poised for a second piece of history.

Not only have they won both world series events this season, in Dubai and Sydney, but were so dominant at Allianz Stadium they went through the entire tournament without conceding a point.

With Caslick and Evania Pelite starring, the Australians capped the record-breaking roll with 31-0 final rout of the Kiwis.

The bonus of keeping the nucleus of the young Rio squad - eight of the 12 - and cashing in on two more years of experience and improvement has driven confidence.

Their desire is immense, with Walsh surveying them at the start of the season - a year that contains the World Series, World Cup and Gold Coast Games - over which was their biggest driver, and most pointed to Commonwealth gold.

"We've targeted this as a benchmark event and the players and staff are very happy with the way we've planned this and the way we're heading towards it," he told AAP.

Motivation is also high for the Australian men's team, who want to bury their Olympic disappointment and overcome heavyweight rivals Fiji, South Africa and NZ for a breakthrough gold.

They also prove a point for their coach, Andy Friend.

In a shock last week, Friend was told his two-year stint with the team would end after the world series, when he would be replaced by, of all people, Walsh.

"There's a lot of motivation there but it's a bit of added motivation there to send him out on a high," skipper James Stannard said.

Stannard has taken the captaincy reins of the youthful side after inspirational playmaker Lewis Holland was on Wednesday ruled out for his second straight Commonwealth Games with a hamstring tear.

The 35-year-old veteran described Holland as a the backbone of the team and admitted his "massive loss" would be a tough to overcome.

But the world No.4-ranked team have made a habit of surprising more-fancied opponents, shown by their first world series tournament triumph in six years in Sydney.

Australia face a cut-throat draw just to make the medal round, needing to go through their pool undefeated against England, Samoa and Jamaica.