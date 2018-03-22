Eastern New Year marked in Kazakh style

Thousands of people in the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan's capital have braved overcast skies and freezing temperatures to celebrate the Persian New Year and ring in the spring in pure Kazakh style and cheer.

Nowruz or Nauryz, also referred to as the Eastern New Year, has been celebrated across the historic Persian world for around 3,000 years and falls on the vernal equinox.

"It is the feast of spring, of rebirth, we are looking forward to this holiday with great joy," said Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in a brief speech to kick off the festivities. "Day and night are the same, winter ends, spring begins, nature is reborn."

"I want to wish all the citizens of Kazakhstan prosperity, happiness, unity and success," he said.

In the capital Astana, city fathers set up more than 40 felt yurts around town in a tribute to Kazakhstan's proud nomadic past.

Dancers in colourful traditional dress swayed to national tunes as enthusiastic residents joined in the performance, filling to the brim the huge esplanade on the grounds of Expo 2017 where the main celebrations and cultural displays took place.

Kurash wrestlers tangled and children frolicked among the crowd.

The party-goers kept up their spirits with plenty of fermented horse milk and other Kazakh delicacies.

As per tradition, everyone was treated to the savory Kazkh soup, Nauryz-kozhe, which is made specifically for the occasion and was served from a large 1000-litre, chalice-shaped container.

UNESCO recognises the importance of this primeval rite by inscribing Nowruz on its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2009.

It is celebrated widely across central and western Asia from the Kurdish regions of Iraq and Turkey to Azerbaijan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, among others.