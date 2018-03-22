ATP victories for Ebden, Millman in Miami

Australian Davis Cup teammates Matt Ebden and John Millman have both progressed to the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami.

Ebden opened his campaign with an impressive 6-3 6-7 (7-2) 7-5 win over veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon, while Millman backed up his qualifying run with a 2-6 6-4 6-4 victory over German Peter Gojowczyk.

Ebden next plays rising Korean Hyeon Chung, with Millman up against Japanese star Kei Nishikori.

Edben, who lost to another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, in the first round in Indian Wells two weeks ago, fared better against Simon, particularly on the pivotal points.

The Australian converted five of his 11 break opportunities, while Simon could only take advantage on three of his 14 chances.

Brazil's Joao Sousa edged American Ryan Harrison 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) in other first round action as unseeded players enjoyed a day in the limelight.

The big names start their campaigns at the weekend, allowing the 80th-ranked Sousa to enjoy the prestige of a centre court showdown in only his second career meeting against 53rd-ranked Harrison.

The American saved three match points in a tight contest before the Portugal-born Sousa prevailed in a little less than two hours.

Next up for Sousa is Belgian seventh seed David Goffin, who is scheduled to return after a left eye injury that has kept him out for the past month.

Goffin incurred the unlikely injury during a match in Rotterdam when a ball bounced off his racket and struck him at high velocity.

While Harrison made a quick exit, fellow American Jared Donaldson fared better with a 6-3 6-4 win over Marcos Baghdatis, of Cyprus.

One break in each set was enough for the 49th-ranked Donaldson, who also saved eight break points.