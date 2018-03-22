News

Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Tigers' Cleary hails NRL role model Packer

Steve Zemek and Murray Wenzel
AAP /

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has hailed the influence of co-captain Russell Packer as he gets set to collide with the man who's seeking to emulate his rugby league rehabilitation - Matt Lodge.

Ivan Cleary has hailed Russell Packer's infleunce on the Wests Tigers' early NRL season success.

Packer will meet controversial Brisbane forward Lodge in a NRL battle of the heavyweight No.8s on Friday night at Campbelltown Stadium.

Cleary said Packer had been a linchpin of the Tigers' early success and a mentor for his younger teammates since arriving in the off-season.

Packer has been a shining example for rugby league's ability to reform and offer a second chance, just a few years after many had wanted him banned for life following his one-year jail sentence for assault.

While debate continues on whether Lodge should have been allowed back in the game after his 2015 New York rampage, Packer serves as a role model for the controversial Broncos' prop in his efforts to win over the public and get his life back on track.

After being jailed for a year for stomping on a man during a brawl, the NRL initially refused to register Packer's contract and made him come back through a year of state league football - a path the governing body also insisted Lodge follow.

After two years at St George Illawarra, Packer has reconnected with former coach Cleary at the Tigers and hit career-best form.

"We thought Russell definitely had leadership qualities and he's still growing into," Cleary said.

"He's had a huge impact here so far. Not just how he's playing but his leadership on and off the field. That's what we want from those (co-captains)."

Many questioned Cleary's decision to include Packer in the club's five-man leadership group, however he has been a big part of the Tigers' upset wins over the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne.

Were it not for his ill-fated night out in Sydney, Packer would have played under now Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett at Newcastle.

He had been signed to the Knights from the Warriors just a month before being charged with assault and had his contract terminated.

"Yeah, it would have been nice (to coach Packer). I am disappointed about that, but it's the way it worked out," Bennett said.

"He's a pretty smart bloke. He had a bad night out in Sydney and that happens and he paid a huge price for it.

"He always had that ability and potential; he is one of the brightest blokes you'll ever meet; he just got sidetracked for a while."

The Broncos are set to roll out star recruit Jack Bird for the first time against the Tigers.

STATS THAT MATTER:

* The Broncos have won 11 of 12 matches against the Tigers in Sydney

* The Tigers are aiming to win their opening three matches as a joint venture for the first time

* The Tigers might become the fifth team, and the first since 1950, to win three matches while scoring 10 points or less

