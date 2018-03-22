News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Trump will announce trade actions on China on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Thursday the actions he will take against China for its alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property and technology, a White House official said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the president will announce the actions he has decided to take based on USTR’s 301 investigation into China’s state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure, and steal U.S. technologies and intellectual property," the official said.



(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

Back To Top