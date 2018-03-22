Where senators stand on company tax cuts

WHO IS FOR AND AGAINST THE COMPANY TAX CUTS?
Total votes needed for a majority: 39
SUPPORTIVE - 34
30 coalition (including new Queensland senator Amanda Stoker who will be sworn in on Thursday morning)
Fraser Anning (independent)
Cory Bernardi (Australian Conservatives - not present in Canberra this week for medical reasons)
David Leyonhjelm (Liberal Democratic Party)
Steve Martin (independent)
AGAINST - 37
26 Labor
9 Australian Greens
2 Nick Xenophon Team
UNDECIDED - 5
3 One Nation
Derryn Hinch (Derryn Hinch's Justice Party)
Tim Storer (independent)