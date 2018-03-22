News

Where senators stand on company tax cuts

AAP /

WHO IS FOR AND AGAINST THE COMPANY TAX CUTS?

Total votes needed for a majority: 39

SUPPORTIVE - 34

30 coalition (including new Queensland senator Amanda Stoker who will be sworn in on Thursday morning)

Fraser Anning (independent)

Cory Bernardi (Australian Conservatives - not present in Canberra this week for medical reasons)

David Leyonhjelm (Liberal Democratic Party)

Steve Martin (independent)

AGAINST - 37

26 Labor

9 Australian Greens

2 Nick Xenophon Team

UNDECIDED - 5

3 One Nation

Derryn Hinch (Derryn Hinch's Justice Party)

Tim Storer (independent)

