Dufner dismisses Day's match play pedigree

Jason Dufner has expressed a complete disregard for Jason Day's stellar record at the World Golf Championships-Match Play ahead of their second-round match in Texas.

Eighth seed Day and group opponent Dufner will face off at the head-to-head event coming off victories on day one.

Former US PGA Championship winner Dufner downed South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen one up, while Day easily swept aside American James Hahn 4 and 2 at Austin Country Club.

But 40-year-old Dufner was coy when reminded former world No.1 Day has won two of the past four WGC-Match Play events.

"I don't think about his game very often," Dufner told AAP.

Day, who triumphed at the 2014 and 2016 editions, has won 22 of his 31 matches in eight WGC-Match Play starts.

"Everyone is tough out here," Dufner said.

"The top 64 in the world (are invited); they are all tough opponents.

"I'm looking forward to (the match); I need to win and that's what I'll be trying to do."

World No.11 Day refused to be complacent despite picking up a point against Hahn, with the top scorers in each four-man group advancing to the round of 16 elimination matches.

"With round robin, you can't give yourself a buffer and think 'okay, I'm going to lose' then something happens and you don't have a chance to get through," Day said.

"Every match is important. You can't underestimate anyone out here."

Jordan Spieth beat South Africa's Charl Schwartzel 2 and 1, Patrick Reed defeated rising Chinese star Haotong Li 3 and 2 while Hideki Matsuyama got up 2 and 1 over countryman Yusaku Miyazato.

Australian Cameron Smith outlasted Patrick Cantlay to secure a two-up win.

But day one threw up some upset matches, notably defending champion and No.1 seed Dustin Johnson losing 3 and 1 to Bernd Wiesberger (52nd seed).

Australia's Marc Leishman was another big scalp taken 3 and 2 by unheralded American Julian Suri - the last man in the field who qualified when Dutchman Joost Luiten withdrew injured before the event.

Five-time major winner and 14th seed Phil Mickelson lost 3 and 2 to Charles Howell III (59th), while 57th seed Peter Uihlein shocked last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Rory McIlroy with a 2 and 1 win.

In-form ninth seed Tommy Fleetwood fell 3 and 2 to fellow Englishman Ian Poulter (58th).