News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BKW - BRICKWORKS - down 17 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $15.30

The building products group's half year underlying profit rose four per cent as building products sales hit a record high, but it says rising energy costs remain the biggest challenge facing the company.

SIG - SIGMA HEALTHCARE - down 6.75 cents, or 7.7 per cent, at 81.25 cents

The pharmacies and drug supplier's full year underlying profit dropped 10.5 per cent to $59.9 million due to weaker demand for its Hepatitis C medication.

SOL - WASHINGTON H SOUL PATTINSON - up 21 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $17.70

The investment group's half year underlying profit rose 19 per cent as the value of its portfolio, made up of interests in coal, building products, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and financial services, improved.

Back To Top