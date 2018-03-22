Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BKW - BRICKWORKS - down 17 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $15.30

The building products group's half year underlying profit rose four per cent as building products sales hit a record high, but it says rising energy costs remain the biggest challenge facing the company.

SIG - SIGMA HEALTHCARE - down 6.75 cents, or 7.7 per cent, at 81.25 cents

The pharmacies and drug supplier's full year underlying profit dropped 10.5 per cent to $59.9 million due to weaker demand for its Hepatitis C medication.

SOL - WASHINGTON H SOUL PATTINSON - up 21 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $17.70

The investment group's half year underlying profit rose 19 per cent as the value of its portfolio, made up of interests in coal, building products, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and financial services, improved.