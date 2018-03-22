Browne ready to seize London chance

With the chance to become the WBC's No.1 heavyweight contender, Lucas Browne needs no extra incentive to beat Dillian Whyte in Saturday's showdown in London.

Victory for the big Australian at the O2 Arena will open the door for the unbeaten 38-year-old, with top British promoter Eddie Hearn adamant the winner will guarantee a future world title crack.

Looking relaxed and confident after his workout on Wednesday, Browne, who has 22 knockouts from 25 fights, is determined to seize his chance.

"I'm 38 years old. I feel I've not got a long time to go, but definitely a good stint to go and I know at some point it will finish, it will end so I'm just going to make the most of it," Browne told AAP.

"The WBC Silver is a great belt in its own right, but this is for the WBC's No.1 ranking and it gives me the exposure I need and I fully intend to take the opportunity.

"You can't really make a game plan because in heavyweight boxing you never know what will happen, one punch can change anything. But I'm feeling great and I'm looking forward to it."

While a seething animosity between the pair has become an entertaining sideshow in the build-up, the end game of a potential world title clash makes it a crucial night for both protagonists on Saturday.

Londoner Whyte is ranked seventh by Ring Magazine and is the No.1 contender for the WBC belt held by American Deontay Wilder.

And next week in Cardiff, another Brit Anthony Joshua puts his IBF and WBA belts on the line against New Zealand's Joseph Parker, the dangerous WBO champion.

Promoter for that fight too, Hearn maintains knockout specialist Browne has a massive incentive to get among the big guns.

"It's a really important fight for the heavyweight division, both have a lot to lose and gain," Hearn said.

"There is so much on the line for Dillian Whyte and Lucas Browne.

"The winner of this fight will 100 per cent go onto challenge for the world title, the loser quite simply won't. This is the stakes they're playing for."