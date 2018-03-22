International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks have ended slightly lower, with major indexes giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates, while a strong gain in the energy space helped limit losses.

The Fed raised interest rates and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, signaling growing confidence that US tax cuts and government spending will boost the economy and inflation and lead to more aggressive future tightening.

The hike was widely expected, and new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the rate-hike announcement that the US central bank was trying to take the "middle ground" in raising rates.

"That's a Fed that really feels good about the economy, not only this year but into next year," said Jim Paulsen, Chief Investment Strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

"The initial response by equities was to go up because of the confidence the Fed seems to have in the economy. But with bond yields going up in anticipation of more hikes ..., that kind of scared the stock market again."

Financials, which benefit from a higher rate environment, briefly extended gains in the wake of the announcement but lost ground to close down 0.03 per cent. Names sensitive to higher rates such as utilities, down 0.39 per cent, and real estate, off 0.93 per cent, were under pressure.

Markets participants are still trying to decipher the number of rate hikes this year - whether the Fed will stay at three increases as previously forecast by policy makers, or whether a fourth hike is possible.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.96 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 24,682.31, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.02 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,345.28.

LONDON: British shares fell to a new 15-month low on Wednesday as Kingfisher and Moss Bros piled more bad news on a UK retail industry reeling from the surge in e-commerce.

Share declines accelerated after data showed British workers' pay had risen at the fastest pace in nearly two and a half years. That pushed up the value of the pound and hit shares in big multinationals and exporters.

Any end to the sustained squeeze on UK household incomes was not showing through in the retail industry on Wednesday, however.

Formal clothing chain Moss Bros lost nearly a quarter of its market value after a profit warning it blamed on supply chain problems and fewer customers in its stores. Home improvement chain Kingfisher also reported a recent deterioration in trading.

The FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 per cent, with Kingfisher falling 10.7 per cent to its lowest level since November. Among other retailers, clothing chain Next was down 1.2 per cent and Primark owner ABF fell 1.1 per cent.

On the mainland, Germany's DAX 30 was up 0.01 per cent, and France's CAC 40 was down 0.24 per cent.

TOKYO: Asian financial markets were quiet on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. interest rate decision, while trade war fears kept export nations' currencies on edge.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5 per cent after a run of losses, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Chinese shares were a bit more buoyant with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 1.2 per cent as real estate firms posted stellar profits.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Wednesday rose 1.43 per cent, to 8,608.29.