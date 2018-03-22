Market regains ground despite jobs data

The Australian share market has regained most of its lost ground to be almost level at noon despite the release of jobs figures that showed a lift in unemployment.

The ASX is tipped to open weaker after the US Federal Reserve rate hike.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 4.1 points, or 0.07 per cent at 5,946.2 points at 1200 AEDT, with sectors in the red except for mining and energy.

The unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent in February, up from January's 5.5 per cent, and slightly above market expectations of 5.5 per cent.

The total number of people with jobs rose by 17,500 in February, with full-time positions up by 64,900, and part-time positions down by 47,400, seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.

The Australian market had been trading lower after US markets fell following the US Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike for the year.

On Wall Street overnight, stocks were trading higher up until the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.50 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

The Fed's decision was in line with expectations, but commentary around future interest rate hikes were uncertain, which prompted the fall in the stock market and the US dollar.

The fall in the greenback drove most other currencies higher, including the Australian dollar.

The Aussie was trading at 77.62 US cents at 1200 AEDT, up from 76.96 US cents on Wednesday.

On the local bourse, strong base metals prices and higher oil prices boosted the miners and energy stocks.

BHP Billiton rose 2.8 per cent to $29.72, Rio Tinto added 2.0 per cent to $76.72, and Fortescue Metals gained 1.3 per cent to $4.82.

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum lifted 2.4 per cent to $29.505, and Santos ascended 1.8 per cent to $5.16.

The four major banks were 0.1 per cent to 0.8 per cent lower, with Commonwealth Bank the worst.

Among other stocks, pharmacies supplier and drugs wholesaler Sigma Healthcare was down 6.75 cents, or 7.7 per cent, to 81.25 cents after its full-year underlying profit fell 10.5 per cent to $59.9 million, partly on decreased demand for its Hepatitis C medication.

Investment firm Washington H Soul Pattinson was up 10 cents, or 0.6 per cent at $17.59 despite the company's profit falling 1.9 per cent to $146.2 million.

Casinos operator Crown Resorts was up 0.6 per cent to $13.03 after falling on Wednesday following James Packer's shock resignation from the company's board.

THE ASX AT 1200 AEDT:

* The benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 4.1 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 5,946.2 points

* The broader All Ordinaries index was down 2.5 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 6,050.6 points

* The SPI200 futures contract was up one point, or 0.02 per cent, at 5,935 points

* Market turnover was 1.1 billion shares traded worth $1.6 billion.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 1200 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.62 US cents, from 76.96 on Wednesday

* 81.96 Japanese yen, from 81.90 yen

* 62.76 euro cents, from 62.77 euro cents

* 54.78 British pence, from 54.94 pence

* 107.29 NZ cents, from 107.21 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 1200 AEDT was $US1,334.41 per fine ounce, from $US1,312.03 per fine ounce on Wednesday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 1200 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.027pct, from 2.0178pct on Wednesday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.663pct, from 2.6572pct

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* June 2018 10-year bond futures contract was 97.280 (implying a yield of 2.720pct), from 97.285 (2.715pct) on Wednesday

* June 2018 3-year bond futures contract was 97.805 (2.195pct), from 97.825 (2.175pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)