Trump, congressional leaders discuss support for spending bill -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday about a $1.3 trillion spending bill being considered by Congress and indicated his support for the measure, the White House said.

"The President and the leaders discussed their support for the bill, which includes more funds to rebuild the military, such as the largest pay raise for our troops in a decade, more than 100 miles of new construction for the border wall and other key domestic priorities, like combatting the opioid crisis and rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure,” the White House said in a statement.



