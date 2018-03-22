Peru president tenders resignation to Congress: government sources

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski presented his resignation to Congress on Wednesday after vote-buying allegations ensnared his center-right government on the eve of an impeachment vote, two government sources told Reuters.

Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker who was scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at a regional summit in Peru next month, is planning to announce his decision in a message to the nation later on Wednesday, a third government source said.



