News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum loses 54kg so she can donate a kidney to her husband
Mum's incredible act after being told she was 'too fat' to save husband's life

Investigators end questioning of Sarkozy: source

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French investigators finished questioning Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday and judges are considering whether to open a formal investigation into allegations illegal campaign financing, a source close to the matter said.

Investigators end questioning of Sarkozy: source

Investigators end questioning of Sarkozy: source

Sarkozy was grilled for a second full day on Wednesday by police investigating allegations that his 2007 election campaign received funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
It is the second major investigation for Sarkozy, who is also facing charges of illicit campaign spending overruns during his failed re-election bid in 2012.

(Reporting by French service, writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)

Back To Top