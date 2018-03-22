John Senden set for return to US golf

Australia's John Senden will make a competitive return to golf this week inspired by the fact his son Jacob's brain tumour treatments are "going in the right direction."

Australia's John Senden took indefinite leave last April to care for his son Jacob.

US PGA Tour veteran Senden took indefinite leave from golf in April last year to care for Jacob, who was diagnosed with the tumour aged 13.

Jacob battled through six rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments between April and November.

But with an MRI test in January showing a reduction in the size of the tumour, Senden will play the Louisiana Open on the secondary Web.com Tour.

He is using it to sharpen up ahead of his comeback to the main tour at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, played the week after the Masters.

The 46-year-old will then contest the Valero Texas Open, Wells Fargo Championship and Byron Nelson event.

Senden says Jacob's outlook is positive with the tumour shrinking "from the size of your thumbnail, to the size of your pinky nail."

"It's going in the right direction, but (the tumor) is still there and he's got to manage it now for the rest of his life," Senden told reporters in Louisiana.

"Which means MRIs every three months for the next two years, which falls to every 12 months after that.

"So it really becomes a management system for him, for the rest of his time.

"The scary thing is what could happen long-term; he's okay now (and) gaining his strength.

"With the chemotherapy, you lose all your hair; now, he is getting it back.

"Socially he feels better, but it's really, really difficult on his body for the time he has gone through it and on the whole family."

Queensland native Senden last featured on the US Tour at the Texas Open in April last year.

The two-time US Tour winner said he had limited practice since then and didn't touch a club for three months following Jacob's diagnosis.

But Senden stepped up the regiment during the past six weeks, including a return to Australia.

He has received a 'Family Crisis' exemption and will be given 13 starts to earn 310 FedEx Cup points - the amount needed to finish 125th last season.

"I haven't really played for 12 months, but in that time, Jacob has really, really hung tough," Senden said.

"His whole body was getting slammed with all these treatments, and he was so strong in his whole attitude and his whole body, just really getting through the whole thing. He was tough."