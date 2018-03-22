Australian Super Bowl winner slams Hayne

Former Seattle Seahawk Jesse Williams has slammed Jarryd Hayne's NFL foray as ignorant, suggesting he only broke into the world's biggest sporting league because of his notoriety.

Williams became the first Australian to earn a Super Bowl ring as part of the Seahawks' 2013 roster, despite not playing a game because of injury.

The defensive tackle, nicknamed "The Monstar", had his career ended in 2016 because of a long string of injuries as well as a battle with cancer, before returning to his native Queensland.

He said the attention received by cross-code star Hayne was poorly received by his fellow Australians in the NFL at the time.

"The story that was coming along and the way the media portrayed it, like he was the only Australian over there, when there were probably five or six who were doing quite well," Williams told Fox Sports' League Life.

"I think the way everything was handled probably wasn't the best and I think the magnitude of how the NFL is run and what it takes to play is not seen by a lot of people - from a HR side, to being a representative of the team and yourself, to having to learn the plays.

"I played eight years and then three years in the NFL and still I had to go in and learn every day. I had to be on top of the ball every day."

Hayne quit the NRL in late 2014 to pursue his "dream" of playing in the NFL before signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

He made a swift transition to the NFL, making his debut in September 2015 before "retiring" in May 2016 after just eight appearances.

Williams played four years of college football, including winning back-to-back national championships with Alabama, before being drafted by the Seahawks.

Asked if it was ignorance for Hayne to think he could so easily jump from the NRL to the NFL, Williams said: "I think so.

"I think without a bit of the notoriety or using the media to get in there, it would have been very tough athletically to bounce through there.

"I try to tell people that want to go from Australia to the US, when I went over, I was leading the way somewhat, even though there were a few people before me - there was a next wave.

"I tell people this all the time; some people over here think they're athletic - I can go to Walmart in the US and find people who played three years in high school who ran track who just made some wrong decisions. It's just such a hyper-competitive culture that you make one slip, you're sunk."