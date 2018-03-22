Cut out the banks for company tax: Hinch

A crucial crossbencher the government needs to clinch support from in order to pass its company tax cuts has a new demand.

Senator Derryn Hinch says he worries money from corporate tax cuts will be moved into share-buybacks

Derryn Hinch told Fairfax Media on Thursday that if the big four banks were cut out of the deal, the government would win his support to reduce company tax from 30 to 25 per cent.

"There is still a big problem," Senator Hinch said.

"How do you justify giving a 5 percentage point tax cut to the big banks when there is a royal commission going on?"

Senator Hinch remains undecided despite Finance Minister Mathias Cormann sending him a letter overnight to address the crossbencher's concern over "sluggish" wages.

"There was some good stuff in it but it doesn't get it over the line," Senator Hinch told reporters in Canberra earlier on Thursday.

A letter from big businesses committing to invest more hasn't convinced him either.

"The business council letter was very kumbayah, you know, we'll do this and we'll do that, but it didn't guarantee anything," Senator Hinch said.

"I don't totally trust big business."

But the key crossbench senator says he is still listening.

The government needs support from nine of 11 Senate crossbenchers to extend its plan to cut company tax for businesses bringing in more than $50 million a year.

They have four on board at the moment.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, who controls three votes, said on Thursday she was also still undecided.

But the business letter and a "guaranteed assurance" from mining magnate Andrew Forrest had helped.

"That was a sticking point. Twiggy Forrest has been absolutely fantastic on this," Senator Hanson said.

"It does help, very much so."

Earlier, Labor senator Doug Cameron urged crossbenchers to "really take a close look at themselves and not just capitulate to a letter that means nothing".

Green leader Richard Di Natale said the big business pledge was "totally meaningless".

"If there really was a link between the company tax cut and wage growth then they'd commit to doing it and put it in writing, but they haven't because they know that it's bunkum," he told ABC radio.

The government is also waiting to find out how brand new independent senator Tim Storer will vote.

It still hopes to put the legislation to a vote before Easter.