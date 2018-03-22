CBA gave gambler card limit increase

The Commonwealth Bank offered a man a credit card limit increase within days of him telling the bank he had a gambling problem, a royal commission has heard.

David Harris ended up in a cycle of continually maxing out his credit cards, which were consolidated on to a lower rate card in 2016.

During a call to sort out a change of address later in 2016, Mr Harris was told he was eligible for an increase on his existing $27,100 credit card limit.

"I explained that clearly I'm a gambler. I have a gambling problem," Mr Harris told the banking royal commission on Thursday.

"I can't understand why they kept offering me more money."

Ten days later he received a letter offering an increase to $32,100 and four weeks later another offering a $35,100 limit.

Mr Harris said after repeated offers he eventually accepted an increased limit of $35,000 and quickly maxed it out.

He said he tried to cancel the card both in a branch and over the phone without success, before cutting it up.

But he then got a replacement card that he maxed out again and was getting phone calls about missing payments.

Mr Harris lodged complaints with the bank, saying he tried to get help after telling them he had a gambling addiction.

"I'd tried to reach out for help and I didn't get any," he told the commission.

"I got the opposite. I got more credit limit increases sent through and I tried to tell them I had a problem."

After negotiations with the bank for financial hardship assistance, the bank reduced Mr Harris' debt by $10,000, cancelled the card and stopped future fees and interest.

He still owes $23,400.

In a September 2017 email a CBA employee said they were confident of organising a long-term solution to remedy Mr Harris for the negligent oversights the bank made with his credit facilities.