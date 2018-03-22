Pay bargaining not working: Albanese

Enterprise bargaining isn't working to lift wages but Labor's Anthony Albanese has stopped short of backing a union push for industry-wide bargaining.

The ACTU wants unions to be able to bargain across an industry, rather than just with individual employers, in a bid to drive up wages.

"Enterprise bargaining at the moment simply isn't working across a whole range of enterprises in both the public and the private sector," Mr Albanese told Sky News on Wednesday.

"It's very clear that the national economy is being hurt by the fact real wages aren't increasing."

But Mr Albanese wouldn't commit to backing the ACTU's industry bargaining push.

"Labor will determine our own policies after input from the ACTU, employer organisations, and from the broader community," he said.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said workers were too limited in their capacity to negotiate to get pay rises.

"We need a bargaining system where working people have much more freedom to bargain," she told the National Press Club.

"A system that allows working people to negotiate across a sector or industry should they choose to do so."

Ms McManus promised a "vigorous" relationship with a Labor government if Bill Shorten wins the next election.

"We intend to campaign for what we think is right and to do so regardless of who's in government," she said.

Ms McManus also said successive coalition governments had stacked the Fair Work Commission with people representing employers' interests.

"The weakness of our industrial umpire is part of the reason why we see this escalation in wage theft," she said.

The ACTU is calling for a clear definition of casual work, with employees who have worked on a regular basis for six months given the option to convert to permanent roles.

Workplace Relations Minister Craig Laundy told Sky News rates of casual work had been flat for 20 years, and he said the attack on the Fair Work Commission was "unprecedented".