UK had three contracts with Cambridge Analytica parent company

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government had three contracts in the past with Cambridge Analytica's parent company SCL Group but they ended well before the current issues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

The contracts with were with the Ministry of Defence between 2014-2015, the Home Office (interior ministry) in 2009 and the Foreign Office in 2008-2009, the spokesman told reporters, adding there are no current contracts.




(Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)

