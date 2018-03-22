News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum loses 54kg so she can donate a kidney to her husband
Mum's incredible act after being told she was 'too fat' to save husband's life

Salisbury attack probably linked to Russian election: Britain's Johnson

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - The timing of an attack using military-grade nerve agent against a former Russian spy in England was probably connected to the weekend election won by President Vladimir Putin, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"The timing (of the attack in Salisbury) is probably more closely connected with the recent election in Russia," he told a committee of lawmakers.
"And as many non-democratic figures do when facing an election or facing some critical political moment, it is often attractive to conjure up in the public imagination the notion of an enemy."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

Back To Top