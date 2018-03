LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian police ordered its personnel across the country to be on maximum alert amid a deepening political crisis that has sparked widespread calls for President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign.

A document seen by Reuters declared the start of the security alert early on Wednesday, hours after secret video recordings ensnared Kuczynski in vote-buying allegations on the eve of an impeachment motion.



