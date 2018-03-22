The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Trump on Twitter (March 21): Austin bombing, Mueller

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



@realDonaldTrump :



- AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned! [0628 EDT]



- Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona. I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review. [0652 EDT]



- ...there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!" So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. [0711 EDT]



- "Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because..... [0729 EDT]





-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)



(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)