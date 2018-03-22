Proposed EU online turnover tax 'ill-judged': Irish PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A European Commission proposal to levy a short-term tax on the turnover of companies with significant digital revenue in Europe is ill-judged in the absence of globally agreed rules, Ireland's Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

"It is important to emphasize that Ireland is committed to global tax reform. However we are very much for the view that global solutions are needed. I will strongly argue that the European Union should wait for the OECD to complete its work before deciding on how to act," Varadkar told parliament.

"The Commission has published a set of proposals today which recommends a short term temporary levy of 3 percent on certain digital activities. I will be making clear my views that any such measure will be ill-judged for the reasons set out and also because it would likely disadvantage smaller member states."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)