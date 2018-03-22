News

Five Indian soldiers, five militants killed in Kashmir fighting, police say

Reuters
Reuters /

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Five Indian soldiers and five suspected militants were killed in a gun battle near the de facto border between India and Pakistan in the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The militants attacked security forces carrying out a search operation in forests around Kupwara, 95 km (60 miles) north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir, said Shamsher Hussain, senior superintendent of police in Kupwara.
"They are all Pakistanis and have probably infiltrated a few days ago," Hussain said. The fighting had ended and the search operation was continuing, he said.
India accuses Pakistan of training and arming militants and helping them infiltrate across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir. Pakistan denies those allegations.
The South Asian neighbors have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari, writing by Rupam Jain, editing by Larry King)

