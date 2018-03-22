Russia says timetable for Crimea power plants may slip

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry said on Wednesday it would next week discuss the possible postponement of the launch of full-capacity operation at two power plants under construction in Crimea.

Work on the plants in Crimea, a region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been hampered by sanctions barring the import of Western technology to the peninsula.

German engineering firm Siemens has alleged that Russia delivered its turbines to Crimea for use in the two plants without its knowledge.



(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)