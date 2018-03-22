News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum loses 54kg so she can donate a kidney to her husband
Mum's incredible act after being told she was 'too fat' to save husband's life

Germany's Merkel rejects nationwide driving bans for diesel cars

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the federal government rejects the idea of introducing comprehensive driving bans for diesel vehicles, calling instead for tailored solutions to bring down car emissions in heavily polluted cities.

Germany's Merkel rejects nationwide driving bans for diesel cars

Germany's Merkel rejects nationwide driving bans for diesel cars

"We're against nationwide driving bans," Merkel told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that German carmakers had to make up for the mistakes they had made in the past.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Back To Top