Morkel, Bavuma in the mix for Test recalls

Kagiso Rabada is a certain starter but South Africa's XI for the third Test against Australia remains unsettled, with the hosts mulling two changes in Cape Town.

Rabada was set to miss the rest of the four-Test series, currently level at 1-1, but successfully had a charge of making physical contact with Steve Smith downgraded upon appeal.

Pint-sized batsman Temba Bavuma, who hasn't played since January at any level because of a fractured finger, may return for the hosts.

Beanpole paceman Morne Morkel, who was set to replace Rabada, is also likely to be recalled in what is his swan song series.

Lungi Ngidi is struggling with a toe injury and may be an enforced omission, with Morkel the obvious replacement.

"Lungi bowled really well the previous game, but he's got a little bit of a toe problem, which is probably why the consideration is happening between the two of them," Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said.

"It is bothering him and keeping him back a little bit. If he's not 100 per cent then it's a very easy decision for us.

"What counts in Morne's favour is he's a very fit bowler; he can bowl long spells. I think that's very important going into this Test match, especially if we have only three seamers and a spinner.

"We'll have our three bowlers that have the biggest tank when it comes to bowling a lot of overs."

Bavuma batted in the nets in Port Elizabeth, with du Plessis not worried about his lack of match fitness.

"We have a lot of confidence in Temba, he has not had a lot of cricket recently but the quality is there and it is a good ground for him," he said, referencing Bavuma's Test ton at Newlands against England in 2016.

"Temba is ready to go again, so it's between him and Theunis (de Bruyn).

"It's different for batsmen than it is for bowlers. In an ideal world you'd like a guy to play cricket after an injury to get themselves back into form or have time in the middle.

"It doesn't always work like that."