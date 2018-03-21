Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust in joint bid for Network Rail's commercial property estate

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs <GS.N> and the Wellcome Trust [WELLTF.UL] charity have made a joint bid to buy the commercial property portfolio of Britain's Network Rail [NETRAH.UL], a spokeswoman for the Wellcome Trust said.

Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail's commercial property estate

Sky News reported on Wednesday that the U.S. investment bank and the British medical charity have tabled a 1.2 billion pound ($1.7 billion) bid for about 5,500 premises owned by National Rail, the British state-backed entity which is independently run.

Goldman Sachs and Wellcome Trust declined to confirm details of the bid.

"Wellcome Trust and Goldman Sachs have submitted a non-binding indicative offer for the commercial estate of Network Rail," a spokeswoman for Wellcome Trust said in an emailed statement.

A spokesman from Goldman Sachs confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

($1 = 0.7112 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Costas Pitas and Susan Fenton)