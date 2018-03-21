StanChart's head of commercial, private banking to leave

News

Reuters
Reuters /

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC's chief executive of private and commercial banking is leaving the bank to join another financial services company in London, the emerging markets-focused lender said on Wednesday.

Anna Marrs, who is also StanChart's chief executive for the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and South Asia, will leave StanChart in September this year, it said.

As a result of her departure, StanChart said its commercial banking business unit would now report into Simon Cooper, chief executive for corporate and institutional banking, the bank's biggest unit in terms of its contribution to group revenue.



(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)

