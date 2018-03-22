News

Tencent says will consider A-share listing when conditions are right

Reuters
Reuters /

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will consider an A-share listing in Shanghai when conditions are right, Chief Executive Pony Ma said on Wednesday.

His comments came two weeks after reports that guidelines for China Depositary Receipts (CDRs), similar to American Depositary Receipts, were likely to be finalised in the second half of this year by China’s securities regulator.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tencent reported a 98 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating expectations as it deepens monetisation of the growing traffic on its social networks.

(Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

