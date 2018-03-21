Poland seeking compensation for World War Two destruction: foreign minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will this year look into ways of getting compensation for its destruction during World War Two, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Wednesday.

"We will talk about the need to compensate Poles for the losses suffered during World War Two," he told parliament in a section of a speech focused on Polish-German relations.

"We will seek legal, political and financial ways of (obtaining) due compensation," he added, as he presented his foreign policy goals for 2018.



