News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Hamilton declares Ricciardo favourite for Aus GP

Jason Phelan
AAP /

Reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has declared Daniel Ricciardo and his Red Bull team favourites to take out the Australian Grand Prix.

0323_sun_sport
3:08

Richmond defeats Carlton, Bulldogs considering court action for Katie Brennan on sexual discrimination grounds
0322_sun_winx2
4:17

Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to ride with Winx
0322_sun_winx
3:53

Winx chases victory at George Ryder Stakes, Tim Browne recovering from bowel rupture
0321_sun_jenneke
1:40

Michelle Jenneke makes our Commonwealth Games athletics team
0321_sun_sport
2:36

Benji Marshall cites a cultural shift, Katie Brennan sidelined as game ban isn't overturned
0320_sun_sport
2:45

Calls for life ban for racially abusive crowd member, Katie Brennan banned for rough tackle
0319_sun_beretts
1:47

Beretts goes inside the Commonwealth Games village
0319_sun_blake
0:57

Yohan Blake arrives at the Commonwealth Games Village
0319_sun_sport
2:47

Brad Arthur says Eels "didn't play", Collingwood defeats Adelaide in AFLW
0317_sun_cigs
2:28

America to limit nicotine levels
0317_sun_election
4:08

South Australian election
0317_sun_news
8:54

News Headlines: Saturday 17 March
 

Four-time world champion Hamilton is widely expected to be the pacesetter around the Albert Park circuit in his vaunted Mercedes Petronas car.

But Ricciardo and teammate Max Verstappen impressed in the team's new RB14 machine at recent testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Hamilton saw enough to convince him Ricciardo is well-placed to claim his first home Grand Prix.

"I think they're favourites, personally, not because it's Daniel and it's the Australian Grand Prix, but I think Red Bull are currently the team to look out for," Hamilton told AAP at Wednesday's Petronas Syntium product launch in Melbourne.

"They've done a great job.

"This is a high downforce circuit and they are renowned for having more downforce than everyone.

"When you come to another circuit where you don't need all that downforce that's sometimes where they perhaps struggle, but I think they will be very hard to beat this weekend."

Hamilton is delighted with the package Mercedes have put to together, but adds no one knows where they truly sit in the pecking order until the chequered flag comes out on Sunday.

Ricciardo is confident that Red Bull have closed the gap on Mercedes but still believes his team and Ferrari have the job ahead of them to edge in front.

Hamilton suggested other teams chasing the Silver Arrows labelled them favourites ahead of the season-opening race to ease the pressure on themselves.

"People put me out front because I'm No.1," he said.

"It doesn't matter what sport you're in ... Roger Federer will be (the one to beat) because he's No.1.

"It's a given."

Hamilton turned 33 in January and will start his 209th Grand Prix on Sunday.

But the veteran driver's ambition and burning desire to claim another world crown remain as strong as ever.

"I'm naturally competitive so that comes into it but I think it's about always wanting to grow," he said.

"I think the older you get you get a better understanding of how big a team you have and a better appreciation of the amount of effort that's gone in around you.

"It's not the same car as last year (either), it's a new machine that I've got to (master).

"There's only 20 of us in the world who are currently able to race Formula One and I'm at the forefront of that.

"It's pretty freaking neat."

Back To Top