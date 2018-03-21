Israeli minister says 2007 strike on suspected Syrian reactor a message to Iran

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's 2007 bombing of a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor was a message to Iran that Israel would not allow it to obtain nuclear weaponry, the Israeli intelligence minister said on Wednesday.

"The operation and its success made clear that Israel will never allow nuclear weaponry to be in the hands of those who threaten its existence - Syria then, and Iran today," Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter after Israel officially admitted for the first time that it carried out a 2007 air strike on the Al-Kubar site in Deir al-Zor.



(Writing by Dan Williams)