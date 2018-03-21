Collett connection key in G1 Ranvet Stakes

Jason Collett's next call home won't be confined to family matters as he sources background information on Ranvet Stakes runner Consensus.

The ex-pat New Zealand jockey has been booked to ride Consensus in the mare's Australian debut and there are gaps to fill before Saturday's Group One weight-for-age race at Rosehill.

Collett's sister Alysha is the six-year-old mare's regular jockey.

"She was my sister's first Group One so she'll tell me all about her," Collett said.

Consensus won the Zabeel Classic (2000m) at Ellerslie in December, 2016 and has two other Group One placings on a record that also features Listed success as a three-year-old.

Trained by Stephen McKee, Consensus embarks on an Australian campaign before she retires to become a broodmare.

"She's in foal so they're bringing her over before the end of her racing career," Collett said.

"She's won over 2000 metres at Group One level so hopefully she'll be competitive. It will be another step up but she's in with a chance."

McKee said the length of her Australian stay would be influenced by her run in the Ranvet Stakes, where is rated a $16 chance in early betting.

"She's in the autumn of her career so she deserves her chance over there," he said.

"She's got a lot of black type so she's really got nothing left to prove here.

"She'll probably only have a couple of runs and if she does run well then we'll have another go at a big one."