Rains Aplenty revels in the wet at Doomben

A bigger and stronger Rains Aplenty stamped himself as winter carnival stakes horse when he won on a heavy Doomben track on Wednesday.

Rains Aplenty is being set for the Brisbane winter carnival after a wet-track win at Doomben.

Rains Aplenty ($4.20) lived up to his good Saturday metropolitan form when he skated home to win by four lengths to Alle Vongole ($5).

The winning time of 1.16.9 was five seconds outside the class record but good on a day when some winners were up to 10 seconds outside benchmarks.

Zielke paid $26,000 for Rains Aplenty who is by Manhattan Rain out of the Group One -inning mare Macedon Lady.

"I have always felt he would a winter horse in races like the Sires' Produce and JJ Atkins Atkins," Zielke said.

"He ran well in good Saturday races last time in and after a spell he has come back a hand taller and far stronger.

"Today was about getting him a win and now we know he can handle a wet track.

"It doesn't get much heavier than today and we hadn't been able to trial him."

Zielke recently relocated his stables to the Gold Coast and is pleased with the way his horses have settled in.

Veteran Toowoomba trainer Barry Squair made a rare trip to Brisbane to saddle Toorak Comedy ($17), a winner over 1200m

It was Squair's first Brisbane winner since his smart sprinter G'day Old Mate scored at Eagle Farm in April, 2014.

A former multiple premiership-winning jockey in Toowoomba, Squair took up training about 25 years ago after retiring from riding.

The third heat of the National Apprentice Jockeys Series is likely to be abandoned after the last three races at Doomben were washed out.

Heavy rain fell at Doomben for most of the day and stewards declared the track unsafe at the 550m after race five.

Apprentice riders from across Australia had been booked to ride in the third heat of the series which was race seven.