Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

CWN - CROWN RESORTS - down 12 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $12.95

James Packer has quit casinos operator Crown Resorts' board in a surprise move as the billionaire takes time out to deal with mental health issues.

MYR - MYER HOLDINGS - down 1.5 cents, or 3.5 per cent, at 41.5 cents

Myer's executive chairman criticised poor decisions and competition "failures" under ex-chief executive Richard Umbers leadership after the department store slumped to a $476 million half-year loss.

NUF - NUFARM - up 45 cents, or 5.5 per cent, at $8.71

Stalled local production and tougher conditions in South America have hit first-half profit at agricultural chemicals supplier Nufarm, but chief executive Greg Hunt says the company will achieve growth in the full year and beyond.

RIO - RIO TINTO - steady at $75.23

Rio Tinto has struck a deal with Glencore to sell two Queensland coal projects for $1.7 billion.