CEOs link tax cuts to investment

Paul Osborne
AAP /

Chiefs of some of Australia's largest businesses have launched a last-ditch plea to senators to pass corporate tax cuts, promising to use the windfall to invest in the nation.

"If the Senate passes this important legislation we, as some of the nation's largest employers, commit to invest more in Australia which will lead to employing more Australians and therefore stronger wage growth as the tax cut takes effect," they said in a joint statement issued by the Business Council of Australia on Wednesday.

The signatories included BHP, EnergyAustralia, Fortescue Metals, JBS Australia, MYOB, Origin Energy, Qantas, Wesfarmers and Woodside.

