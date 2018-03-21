News

Israel tells Middle East to heed its 2007 strike on suspected Syria reactor

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Wednesday that the lessons of Israel's 2007 strike on a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor should be heeded by the entire region.

"The motivation of our enemies has grown in recent years, but so too the might of the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces)," he said in a statement after Israel formally acknowledged the 2007 mission to destroy the suspected Al-Kubar reactor.
"Everyone in the Middle East would do well to internalise this equation."

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

