Douglas calls time on Reds, Wallabies

Kane Douglas has confirmed he will move to France at the end of this season, ending his chances of World Cup selection for the Wallabies.

Douglas started in the second-row for Australia in the 2015 World Cup final after being lured back from Irish club Leinster and signing with the Queensland Reds.

But the 28-year-old told Reds teammates last week he would be leaving the Super Rugby franchise after this season, with French Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles reportedly his next destination.

Currently in Cape Town ahead of this weekend's clash with the Stormers at DHL Newlands, Douglas said he was intent on finishing on a strong note.

"It'll be great for me and the family to go and see some other parts of the world and experience life in a different country," he said.

"I'm really pumped about this season and going as hard as I can and hoping the team can go as well as I can for my last year.

"It's just a good bunch of guys, we're having a good time and trying to play as good as we can."

A former Super Rugby winner with the NSW Waratahs, Douglas will be joined at Bordeaux by Reds teammate Eto Nabuli, who was capped by the Wallabies last year.

Douglas hasn't played Test rugby since December 2016 but was probably back on Cheika's radar this season after finding form under new Queensland coach Brad Thorn.

"I don't want to count my chickens or anything and I don't really like pumping my own tyres - but I've been having fun and it's good watching (video) reviews and there's not as many bad things to see in your game," he said.

Capped 31 times for the national team, the move will make Douglas ineligible to be picked for Australia once he is based overseas.

The Reds are well stocked when it comes to quality young locks - so much so that they opted to cast aside Rob Simmons at the end of last season.

Aside from Wallabies pair Izack Rodda and Lukhan Tui, the likes of Harry Hockings and Angus Blyth are highly rated at Ballymore and have been earmarked as stars of the future.

"It's definitely in safe hands for years to come," Douglas said.