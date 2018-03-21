NT removes historical gay convictions

The Northern Territory government has moved to expunge the criminal records of people convicted of consensual homosexual relations prior to decriminalisation in 1984.

Attorney-General Natasha Fyles, introducing the legislation into parliament on Wednesday, said it was an important step towards righting the past historical wrongs inflicted on the gay community.

"Across the territory and the nation we recognise that legislation was wrong, but some people still hold a criminal record from that time," Ms Fyles said.

LGBTI advocate Dino Hodge said if the bill passed, it would bring closure to the community.

"It would mean full equality when it comes to laws which criminalised us for who we are," he said.

Advocates are also calling on Chief Minister Michael Gunner to deliver a state apology.

"While expungement is welcomed, there is also a need for an apology to help heal past wounds still felt acutely today by so many people," Dr Hodge said.