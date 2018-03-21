AFL umpires given major rostering boost

The AFL has made major changes to how its field umpires are rostered, putting them on three-week schedules for the first time.

They will also work as three-person groups within that schedule, covering the same games.

The umpires are semi-professional and the greater certainty over their schedule is a popular move.

"It's about trying to promote stability for the umpiring group but, at the same time, create synergy with that decision making," said AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking.

"They got that (announcement) last Thursday night and they're doing cartwheels.

"It's a significant change."

With the field umpires operating in trios at the same games over three-week periods, one aim is for them to work better together.