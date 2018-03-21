Ingles scores 16 as Jazz lose to Hawks

Dennis Schroder has scored a career-high 41 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 99-94 NBA win over Joe Ingles' Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and Ricky Rubio added 23 and Australia's Ingles tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the hosts, who struggled to find an offensive rhythm from the start of the first half.

The Jazz shot just 32 per cent from the field and went three of 20 from three-point range before halftime.

The Hawks couldn't do much to take advantage in the beginning.

Taurean Prince added 11 points for the Hawks, who swept the season series with the Jazz.

Utah had a nine-game winning streak snapped after shooting just six of 34 (17.6 per cent) from three-point range.

In Tuesday's other NBA games, the New Orleans Pelicans strengthened their bid for a play-off spot with 115-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

The Boston Celtics had a five-point deficit with 16.8 seconds left in their match against the Oklahoma City Thunder but ended up clinching a 100-99 victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves to a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to knock off the host Orlando Magic 93-86.

Meanwhile James Harden poured in 42 points to lift the visiting Houston Rockets to a 115-111 victory over the Trail Blazers, ending Portland's 13-game winning streak.

Chris Paul added 22 points, including a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left, as the Rockets won their sixth in a row and earned their 23rd victory in 24 outings.

Al-Farouq Aminu scored 22 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Portland had won 18 of its previous 19 home games.

And Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as Detroit handed Phoenix their ninth loss in a row.

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson had seven points and two assists in 15 minutes in his return from a serious ankle injury.

Alex Len had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Josh Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Troy Daniels had 18 points for the Suns.