The first focus of AFL's new central committee

Mid-season player trades will be an early focus of the AFL's new all-encompassing competition committee.

AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking has confirmed they have ruled out trying to introduce the changes to player movement rules for this season, but it is highly likely for next year.

"It's too difficult for the clubs to get themselves organised around that," Hocking said.

The competition committee, nicknamed the super group, is Hocking's brainchild.

It will replace several current AFL groups, such as the laws of the game committee, and bring their areas under one umbrella.

The committee will number 10-15 people, all currently involved in the game.

Coaches, players and administrators will be recruited and Hocking said interest has been strong.

Hocking, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and commissioner Jason Ball are among the selectors for the committee.

The group will meet for the first time next month and twice more this year.

They will report any recommendations to the AFL executive and then the commission for final approval.

"It is a case of setting up this committee to bring key industry figures into the discussion," Hocking said.

"The competition has the answers and the industry itself has the answers.

"There are some really progressive thinkers at club land."

He said the committee will be responsible for three areas - the game, including laws of the game, player movement and competition structure.

While Hocking would not go into who will sit on the committee, he would be keen for at least one senior coach to be involved.

He said four well-credentialled players from outside Victoria had expressed interest already.

"The phone has been running hot and the inbox is full ... a range of highly-credentialled people want to be part of this, which is great for the industry," Hocking said.

Hawthorn's four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson is an obvious candidate.

"If there was Clarko, I'd like to see that balanced against someone (another coach) who is fairly new," Hocking said.

Women could also sit on the committee.

"It's about diversity, for sure," Hocking said.

As the AFL builds to mid-year player trading and/or drafting, Hocking said he is confident that the league can avoid the inevitable trap of clubs "tanking" to influence the system.

"There's a whole range of things you can do around it," he said.

"It's how you keep that team engaged in the season.

"I've got some stuff (ideas) in my head."