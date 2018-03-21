Football: Coach Okon walks out on Central Coast Mariners

Sydney, March 21, 2018 (AFP) - - Paul Okon has abruptly quit as coach of A-League side Central Coast Mariners after failing to agree with club officials on the team's "strategic direction".

The former Australia international reportedly resigned on the spot during a meeting to discuss the club's plans beyond this season, which still has four rounds to go.

"Both Paul Okon and the Central Coast Mariners have been in discussions for several weeks about the strategic direction of the football club," the Mariners said in a statement late Tuesday.

"Given the club's future strategies and plans, both parties have agreed that it is best to end the association immediately to give the club an opportunity during this vital period to re-sign players and target new players."

After a reasonable start to the season that saw the team reach fifth on the ladder in December, the Mariners have not won a game since and now languish at the bottom of the table.

Assistant coach Ivan Jolic followed Okon out of the door, with the club's national youth league head coach Wayne O'Sullivan taking the reins for the remainder of the season.

"I will forever be grateful to the Mariners for the opportunity they gave me. I thank the players for their commitment and the fans for their support," said Okon.

