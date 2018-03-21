Roar feeling right at home in new Logan HQ

After 13 years as footballing nomads, Brisbane finally have a place to call home.

Brisbane's Matt McKay (L) says the Roar will be very much at home at their new $9m A-League base.

And long-serving captain Matt McKay is hopeful the A-League club's new $9 million training and administrative headquarters in Logan can help spur them onto an unlikely finals appearance.

The Roar have officially unveiled their new facility at Browns Plains which, eventually, will house every section of the club's operations - including their W-League, NPL and academy teams.

It ends more than a decade of life on the road for the three-time A-League champions.

As the last remaining foundation player at the Roar, McKay has been through it all - starting out training at Richlands in 2005, then Ballymore, then Griffith University, back to Ballymore, with other staff often scattered at various spots across the city.

Now, players have everything they need to perform at their best in the one location - even if it is technically outside Brisbane itself.

"It's really good that we can just be based here and not have to filter off to different places - it's all here," McKay said on Wednesday.

"To say it's ours is great. Someone's given us a chance. No one else has gone, 'here's some land and a facility'.

"A lot of other codes are desperate for that."

The main training pitch - a former rubbish dump - but has been transformed into a surface that coach John Aloisi says is the best he's had access to during his tenure at the Roar.

Importantly, there are only football goals on it and a fence around it - no rugby posts or paraphernalia from any other sport in sight, and no need to pick out overblown passes from a creek like at Ballymore either.

"I remember them saying about multi-purpose. I said 'no, no, it has to be football'," Aloisi said.

"They made it happen ... a facility that's going to be up there with the best in the A-League and make the players feel like they're professional footballers.

"We've got a good group and a close group but this will just make them closer."

Still on a high from last weekend's 2-1 upset of champions Sydney FC, the new digs will keep the enthusiasm chugging along as the Roar aim to break into the top six with four rounds left.

"We've had a great run and this just picks it up again. It's a good feeling," McKay said.