Ajla advances after mighty WTA struggle

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic is through to the second round of the Miami Open after producing a stirring come-from-behind win to upset world No.41 Lesia Tsurenko.

In a tie lasting two-and-a-half hours, the world No.90 finished on top of the Ukrainian in a 3-6 6-4 7-5 victory.

Tomljanovic will now meet American Sloane Stephens, the tournament's No.13 seed, for a place in the last 32.

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia also tasted success, beating Britain's Heather Watson 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Watson had the chance to serve for the opening set but failed and never got back into the match.

The former Britain No.1 caved in the second set and won just two games. She has now not won a match since before the US Open.

Haddad Maia set up a showdown on Friday with world No.31, Zhang Shuai of China.

American Christina McHale won her match against Kaia Kanepi who was forced to retire.

The Estonian led the first set 3-1 before suffering a leg injury and leaving the court.

Swede Johanna Larsson fought back from a set down to defeat Czech Katerina Siniakova 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 while 16-year-old American Amanda Anisimova beat Chinese Wang Qiang 6-3 1-6 6-2.