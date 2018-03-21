Eliot Forbes resigns as Racing Qld boss

Racing Queensland's chief executive Eliot Forbes has resigned, ending weeks of speculation about his future with state's governing racing body.

General manager of racing Simon Stout will be the interim chief executive while Forbes will remain in an advisory role.

It has been an open secret in Queensland racing circles that Forbes has been at loggerheads with some other racing officials about the Eagle Farm track reconstruction.

Eagle Farm was closed in August 2014 for what was hoped would be a nine months upgrade.

It reopened in mid 2016 but was closed again during the winter carnival last May.

Queensland racing minister Stirling Hinchliffe on Tuesday expressed his disappointment with progress on the Eagle Farm work which has seen the state's premier track closed for all but 11 months of the past three-and-a-half years.

Chairman Steve Wilson said a national recruitment process was underway to find the best person to lead Racing Queensland.

"We have exciting times ahead. Our reinvigorated winter and summer carnival structure has resulted in increased wagering and we want to focus on how to ensure this growth and support continues," he said.