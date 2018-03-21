News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Panthers lose star winger to horror injury

Scott Bailey
AAP /

Penrith will be have to field their third-different backline in as many NRL games, with a broken jaw ruling out winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for up to six weeks.

0322_1800_SYD-DrugDeal
1:51

Eleven arrested, drugs seized in major police operation
0322_1130_nat_ice
1:47

NSW police hailing major victory after ice bust
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
Police Appeal For Information About Gymea Fatal Fire
0:37

Police Appeal For Information About Gymea Fatal Fire
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
0226_1600_nat-SurryHills
0:24

Police search for weapon after body found in Surry Hills
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Police Find Drugs in Highlighter Pens Imported From China to Sydney
2:10

Police Find Drugs in Highlighter Pens Imported From China to Sydney
 

The 22-year-old was injured in Saturday's defeat of South Sydney, but played on through the pain.

It's understood Penrith officials had toyed with the option of playing him again on Friday against Canterbury, but there is a concern he could miss up to 12 weeks in the event of another knock.

In good news for the Kiwi international, he will not require surgery or to have a plate inserted. Instead, he have a vertical stint put into his chin to keep his teeth in place.

It comes just a week after Dean Whare returned to left centre from a hamstring injury, sustained in the Panthers' final pre-season trial.

However, with the loss of Watene-Zelezniak, Whare or right centre Waqa Blake are likely to shift to the left wing, with Tyrone Peachey coming off the bench and into the centres for Friday's clash.

Other options for coach Anthony Griffin include elevating rookies Christian Crichton or Tom Eisenhuth onto the wing in place of Watene-Zelezniak.

"We've got a lot of good young guys coming up through the juniors," Whare said.

"Hopefully, stay (at left centre) but definitely able to play both sides or on the other side on the wing."

There is also an outside chance fullback Dylan Edwards might be unavailable, as his partner Nadine prepares to give birth.

The couple are due to become parents this week for the first time. Edwards confirmed on Wednesday he would miss the game to attend the birth if it timed out that way.

"My daughter will come first. She's a little girl so she will come first for sure," Edwards said.

"(She's due) on Thursday. It could be any day; it could have been yesterday - it could be any day.

"But at the moment, she hasn't decided to come yet so I haven't really thought about it."

Back To Top